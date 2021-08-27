Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AVID stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

