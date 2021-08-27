Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

