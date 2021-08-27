Keh Shew Lu Sells 8,600 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $801,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,638 shares in the company, valued at $31,008,514.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $823,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,900 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.

DIOD traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 346,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,012. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.