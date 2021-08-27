Keith Smith Sells 30,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $60.97 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

