Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.11.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
