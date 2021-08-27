Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

