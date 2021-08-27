Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $451.00. 13,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

