Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $179.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $175.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $175.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.