Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,824 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,845% compared to the average volume of 248 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $3,060,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $3,326,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $7,560,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

KVSB stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.