Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.6% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $211.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.31. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

