Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

