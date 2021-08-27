Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

O opened at $70.98 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

