Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

