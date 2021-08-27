Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at C$17,643,500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, with a total value of C$2,538,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$48.21 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. Research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

