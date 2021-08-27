Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

