Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Gap Up to $19.13

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $19.84. Kite Realty Group Trust shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 14,940 shares traded.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

