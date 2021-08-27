Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.00 ($125.88).

Shares of KBX opened at €99.00 ($116.47) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

