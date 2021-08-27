KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $17.69. 298,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $582.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.