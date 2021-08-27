KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KNBE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ KNBE traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $24.56. 743,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,502.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,882,242 shares of company stock valued at $137,432,853.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

