Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.69. 2,497,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.34. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

