Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

