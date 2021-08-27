Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.45 price target (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research report on Monday.

Kontrol Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. 10,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,617. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88. Kontrol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

