Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.22. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 6,403 shares trading hands.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

The company has a market cap of $923.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

