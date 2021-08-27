Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $198.25 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

