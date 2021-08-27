Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $182.08 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $132.39 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

