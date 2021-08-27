Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.