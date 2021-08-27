Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

DOC opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

