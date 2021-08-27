Kuende 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a market cap of $601,506.67 and $4.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00053278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.42 or 0.00771002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00100756 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.