Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Update

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSDF remained flat at $$13.25 during trading on Friday. Kungsleden AB has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

