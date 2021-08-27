Kusama Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $296.93 or 0.00626116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $267.01 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00125778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00153679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,494.45 or 1.00149212 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.01021178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.95 or 0.06644264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

