L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Trimmed by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

NYSE LHX traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $232.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

