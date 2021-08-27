L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

