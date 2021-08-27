LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.57 EPS

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57, Fidelity Earnings reports.

LAIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,969. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.78. LAIX has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LAIX at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

