Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,226. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

