Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ LANC traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $179.83. The stock had a trading volume of 140,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,113. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $162.53 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

