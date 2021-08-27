Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY remained flat at $$10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.4666 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

