Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY remained flat at $$10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.00.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.4666 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
