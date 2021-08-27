Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $286,000 in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.39% of Goal Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $252,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $419,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $207,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,736 shares of company stock worth $313,507 over the last ninety days.

Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.