Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $310,000 in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

