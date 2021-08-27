Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $363,000 in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 417,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169,433 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 12,770.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ETACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.