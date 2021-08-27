Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $407,000 in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,940,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

GIG opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. GigCapital4, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

