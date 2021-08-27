Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $465,000 in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTK. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTK Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTK Acquisition by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of PTK Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in PTK Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PTK Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PTK opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.34.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

