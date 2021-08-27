Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Jack Creek Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCIC. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $480,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,420,000. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JCIC opened at $9.66 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

