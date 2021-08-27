Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

LSTR opened at $165.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

