Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.

Shares of LTRX stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $5.70. 4,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.70 million, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

