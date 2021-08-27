Lee Financial Co Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.57. 1,191,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.41. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

