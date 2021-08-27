Lee Financial Co Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.71. 38,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,010. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

