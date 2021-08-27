Lee Financial Co Takes Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,951,241. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

