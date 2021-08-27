Lee Financial Co Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $37.19 on Friday, reaching $2,866.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,613.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,848.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

