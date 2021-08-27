Lee Kalowski Sells 7,500 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lee Kalowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $853.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.31.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

