Lee Kalowski Sells 7,950 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee Kalowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00.

BCYC stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 107,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,793. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $847.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

