Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,464.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
